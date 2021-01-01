Carlinhos apologises to Yanga SC after red card in FA Cup win

The Angolan star was sent off just a few minutes after coming on for Deus Kaseke in the fourth round clash at Uhuru Stadium

Yanga SC winger Carlos Carlinhos has apologized to the fans after he was red-carded in their domestic Cup fixture against Kengold FC on Saturday.

The Angolan star was shown a straight red card for punching a Kengold defender but Yanga held on to win the match 1-0 and qualify to the fifth round.

Carlinhos, who came on for Deus Kaseke in the 66th minute, has now taken to his social media pages to apologise to fans for the incident and promised to come back a better player after serving his suspension.

“I apologise to all Yanga fans, especially colleagues, coaches, and team leaders for the red card I got today [Saturday]. now I will raise my head so that after the suspension I will come back stronger and help the team achieve the main goal of the season,” Carlinhos wrote on his Instagram page.

Carlinhos has struggled to nail down a starting place in the Yanga team since he signed for them at the start of the 2020-21 campaign, with injuries putting him out of action.

In the first round of the Mainland Premier League, Carlinhos missed a number of matches including the derby against Simba SC which ended 1-1 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

His efforts to return to the team suffered another blow during the Mapinduzi Cup held in Zanzibar, as he aggravated the injury while in training, forcing the club to release him from camp.

Yanga went on to lift the trophy after beating Simba 4-3 on penalties after the final had ended 0-0 in regular time.

Against Kengold, Burundian import Fiston Razack scored the solitary goal to send his side to the next round courtesy of a 40th-minute spot-kick against a team that defended well to avoid conceding more goals.

The goal was the first for the former Sofapaka player in a competitive game since he signed for the Jangwani-based club and he was later substituted in the 88th minute for Michael Sarpong.

Yanga have made it clear their target this season is to win all the titles they will be playing in hence the domestic cup win will see them move close to their set targets.