'I didn’t think this team was fit' - Carli Lloyd claims USWNT lost their 'aura' at 2023 World Cup as she doubles down on Vlatko Andonovski criticism

Carli Lloyd believes that the U.S. women’s national team squad for the 2023 World Cup was not fit and insisted that it has lost its aura.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former player came down heavily upon the current crop of USWNT players after they were ousted from the global tournament following a penalty shootout loss to Sweden in the round of 16. The team had a forgetful outing throughout the tournament, marked by a timid and disorganised approach, which led to their earliest exit ever. Lloyd minced no words to express her disappointment and also targeted now former coach Vlatko Andonovski.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think developing players at the youth level, mentally being able to persevere. I think you saw a group of players that maybe needed to be taught a little bit more about adversity or have a coach that could motivate, that could allow them to believe in themselves," she told reporters at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention.

“I mean, I just looked at that team, and you didn’t see the confidence. You didn’t. You didn’t see the aura, in any interviews in any postgame remarks that we’ve generally had over the last several decades, where you just feel like the players are confident. So, I think from a development standpoint, from a technical standpoint, from a tactical standpoint, I didn’t think this team was fit," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Andonovski faced flak from several former USWNT players, including Brandi Chastain, who questioned his methods following the USWNT's exit at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will return to action in September for two friendlies against South Africa. They will likely have a new coach at the helm following Andonovski's recent resignation.