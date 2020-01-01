Captaining Simba SC is a big responsibility and reward for discipline - Michael

The 23-year old reveals prior to the match he had never thought he will get a chance of leading Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC defender Gadiel Michael states he was not expecting to lead the team against Stand United in the .

Wekundu wa Msimbazi advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition after defeating Stand United 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time. The full-back says he was delighted to be given the captain's armband by Belgian coach Sven Ludwig Vandenbroeck.

"It is not a light thing to be handed the opportunity to captain Simba, it is a big responsibility," Michael is quoted by the club's official " target="_blank">Facebook page.

More teams

"I never thought that one day I will captain Simba; it never crossed my mind at all but it happened against Stand. An opportunity like this is not easy to get but I think it is because of my commitment and discipline which convinced the coach to give me the chance."

Article continues below

In that match, Hassan Dilunga had opened the scoring for the three-time champions in the 52nd minute from the penalty spot after the Stand defender had handled the ball in the 18-yard area.

Reckless defending by the three-time winners allowed Miraji Salehe to equalise and give the fans something to celebrate. Neither of the two sides could get the winning goal in the remaining minutes.

In the shoot-out, Simba managed to convert three of their penalties while the hosts scored just two.