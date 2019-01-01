Captain Erick Kyaruzi reveals target for Kagera Sugar

The skipper confident the Sugar Millers can beat favourites Simba SC to the title

Kagera Sugar captain Erick Kyaruzi has boldly announced the team is going for the league title this season.

The Sugar Millers have started the Mainland League relatively well managing to collect 17 points from their opening nine matches. The skipper has revealed the team is in high spirits and the players are confident of finishing in the top two positions.

"This season we want to go all the way and challenge for the league title," Kyaruzi told Mwananchi.

"We are taking one game at a time intending to win or at least get a draw. It is never easy, we have to fight harder during match-days and take every game as a final. As players, we want to give absolutely everything on the pitch to win matches and help the team perform."

The influential skipper believes the quality in the team is good and the motivation is also there.

"We have set a target and we believe it is possible to attain it. The quality is there and we are motivated; if we do not win the title, the worst we can do is a second-place finish."

Kagera Sugar are currently placed third in the league.