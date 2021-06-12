Cape Town City's Shonga, Zanaco FC's Phiri are Simba SC's targets to replace Miquissone

The two Zambians are on top of Wekundu wa Msimbazi's transfer Wishlist in the upcoming window

Simba SC have lined up Cape Town City's Justin Shonga and Zanaco FC's Moses Phiri as targets to replace Luis Miquissone who has attracted interest from Egypt and Morocco.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are ready to let Miquissone leave should unnamed clubs from North Africa match their demand of $700,000 (Tsh2 billion) and have settled their eyes on Shonga and Phiri as the primary targets.

The Mozambican, who was signed in 2019 from UD Songo, has been a sensational figure at the Mzimbazi club, especially in the Caf Champions League, before Simba were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs at the quarter-finals stage.

"We are having a debate about Shonga and Phiri and the majority of the board members seem to agree that we should approach the two," a source within Simba is quoted by Mwanaspoti as saying. "We are now looking at the number of foreign players that will be in our team given that we have 10 at the moment."

"We are also looking at the possibility of letting Perfect Chikwende leave on loan and his position will be filled by one of the players to be signed and that is either Phiri or Shonga.

Article continues below

"What is holding us back from starting the Shonga and Phiri negotiations is that we are waiting to see which of the interested clubs will be ready to acquire Miquissone at our valuation of $700,000. The winger can even fetch up to $1 million but we will also be convinced if the interested party will offer him competitive salaries."

Goal understands that Simba's priority is to sign another creative midfielder, especially after the departure of Francis Kahata. Coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has been forced to deploy Taddeo Lwanga, Erasto Nyoni, Muzamiru Yassin or Jonas Mkude in that position, although the players are naturally defensive.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to be very active again in the upcoming transfer window and get players who will propel their ambitions, especially, at the continental stage. They have been linked with AS Vita's Djuma Shabani who Goal understands is in advanced talks with Yanga SC who are ready to hand him a two-year deal.