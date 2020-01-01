Can Ndidi's Leicester City hang on to Champions League spot?

The Foxes are winless in two league games post-lockdown and Sunday’s FA Cup defeat by Chelsea continued their poor run since football resumed

Halfway into the current season, were in second-place and appeared shoo-ins for a spot.

Despite successive defeats by and in gameweeks 18 and 19 respectively, Brendan Rodgers’ troops were a point above City, seven ahead of in fourth and nine above Wolverhampton Wanderers in fifth place. Notably, were eighth, a staggering 11 points adrift of the Foxes before their resurgence since the turn of the year.

After the last round of games, however, Leicester seem to be hanging on to a top four spot with seven games to play. While the Blues, and the Red Devils seem to be gaining momentum at the right time, the East Midlands side appear to be running on fumes, despite a three-month enforced break.

More teams

Observers have focused on two draws vs and & Hove Albion since the league’s restart but, in truth, the 2016 champions’ decline began months ago in January.

Having played 12 games in all competitions from the start of December to January 11, when they suffered a surprising 2-1 loss at the hands of , fatigue was said to be the overriding factor, others argued Wilfred Ndidi’s absence was equally significant.

Wilfred Ndidi's absence, not fatigue, should be the greater worry for wobbling Leicester City, especially with forthcoming games against direct rivals.

I muse. https://t.co/YtyKISQNWQ — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) January 19, 2020

The anchorman’s absence against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s troops told on an afternoon at the King Power Stadium where the Saints probably should have won by more. With Rodgers unable to call upon on the West African's impeccable protection of the back four, the Foxes conceded chance after chance against the club from the South Coast.

Ndidi, struggling for fitness from mid-January to early March, missed key games for Leicester and it showed in their results: they lost games vs Southampton, , Man City and (he got a 20-minute cameo on his return), while drawing with Wolves and Chelsea.

It’s no coincidence that Leicester’s two wins in that period, 4-1 over and 4-0 success against before the lockdown, came in games where the ex- man featured for sufficient minutes on the pitch (56 and 83 minutes respectively).

The upshot of the Foxes’ drop-off in the second half of the campaign is demonstrated by how they’re currently looking over their shoulder, with the aforementioned trident of clubs putting together a run of results before and after the lockdown.

For Chelsea’s part, gunning for third spot was never out reach, they just needed a bit of consistency.



Leicester City will certainly be sweating over their Champions League spot that looked assured at the turn of the year. — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) June 25, 2020

Rodgers’ team won 12 of their opening 19 fixtures but have only picked up a measly four victories from 12 matches since. Frank Lampard’s charges are now a point behind, Wolves three adrift having played a game more and United three behind. Interestingly, all three are top of the form table while the wobbling Leicester are 15th.

Fatigue may have been an understandable excuse in January given the frantic schedule at the time but the underwhelming performances and results linger. Thus, it begs the question why Rodgers’ team have found the going tougher in the last few months and whether this was expected given their underlying statistics in the final third earlier in the season.

Leicester have not only lost the element of surprise they had when the campaign started but are now experiencing a reversion to the mean in front of goal. Their elevated status now means opponents sit deeper with numbers behind the ball, denying them space between the lines and making the jobs of players like Ndidi difficult as they struggle to find players in little pockets of space higher up the pitch.

In the early months of the season, the Nigerian defensive midfielder found midfield creators James Maddison and Youri Tielemans between the lines with ease but his underrated impact in possession has been blunted lately with passes now going backward or sideways in recent games.

Consequently, the side are struggling to create chances, which is reflected in blanks in five of their last eight games in all competitions, including Sunday’s elimination by Lampard’s men, which could prove to be a psychological blow in their top four chase.

The Foxes were also outperforming their Expected Goals, Expected Goals Against and Expected Points tally in the first-half of the campaign, prompting observers to doubt the sustainability of their impressive early season numbers.

First screenshot: xG before Leicester City’s rout of Southampton.



Second sc: xG after scoring 9. They’re outperforming their xG by a lot. Unsustainable?? pic.twitter.com/z8OratQoHE — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) October 26, 2019

Statistics show that the 2016 Prem champions are outdoing their xG by 9.67, xGA by 10.54 and xPTS 5.29, the greatest disparity of any side outside Liverpool in the top 10 in the standings. Indeed, with Expected Points of 49.71, Leicester are interestingly sixth below Nuno Espirito Santo’s charges (54.89), Man United (57.43) and the Blues (59.44).

Given the current form of the sides below them, there remains a strong possibility that the campaign could end with Ndidi and co. failing to feature in Europe’s premier competition next season. This scenario wouldn’t have been envisaged after their bright start, and their upcoming fixtures in the closing weeks inspire little confidence.

Leicester’s tough run of fixtures begin with a tricky trip to Alex Iwobi’s on Wednesday, a side unbeaten at Goodison Park since Carlo Ancelotti took charge in December.

They are still to concede a goal since the league’s restart and will fancy themselves against the East Midlands side without an away victory since winning vs on New Year’s Day.

The Foxes then travel to in early March before closing out the season with games against Hotspur and United, the latter of which could be a top-four six-pointer if both sides remain close together in the table.

Rodgers hinted recently that performances have to improve if results have to turn promptly, a challenge that shouldn’t be lost on Ndidi and his teammates.

Leicester have been victims of their early success but now need a strong final push to make sure a prolific campaign that promised Champions League football doesn’t fall flat on its face.