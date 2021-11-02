While Sheriff Tiraspol’s incredible on-field success in their debut Champions League journey serves as one of the competition’s major storylines, Sebastien Haller’s so-far impressive maiden tournament accounts for arguably the finest individual story at the halfway point.

Not content with simply participating in this year’s competition, the Ajax frontman has outshone some of Europe’s finest players, superstars many deem are beyond his class.

Six goals in three games place the former West Ham United man ahead of everyone else in the scoring charts, an unexpected feat given his previous inexperience at this level.

Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah (five goals) moved level with the West African, but a header to seal an impressive 4-0 hammering of Borussia Dortmund in the Amsterdam din saw him edge ahead of the esteemed pair.

The Bayern Munich and Liverpool superstars are hot on his heels, and you don’t expect them to let up on matchday four, yet the man who’s averaging 2.06 goals per 90 — second to Antoine Griezmann’s 2.33 goals per 90 — isn’t going to rest on his laurels.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo — the competition’s finest goalscorer — or Lionel Messi — regarded by many as the sport’s greatest player — are matching his performances in front of goal, netting only half of the Ivory Coast man’s six.

His four-goal haul in matchday one was a history-matching number, becoming the first player since Ajax great Marco van Basten to score as many on debut and his sixth in this year’s competition saw him match Didier Drogba’s African achievement of netting in his first three Champions League appearances.

Haller’s late goal against Dortmund inflicted the Bundesliga’s outfit’s biggest CL defeat in their history and he’ll relish facing a side without Erling Haaland on Wednesday, looking to retain his status as the competition’s highest scorer and top-ranked goal contributor (eight).

Following successive group stage eliminations after an impressive 2018/19 where they reached the semi-final, Erik ten Hag’s men appear set for progress in this competition for the first time in three years — aided by a favourable draw and the Ivorian’s brilliance.

A trip to BVB beckons this week and another strong performance against a side unbeaten in their last 10 Champions League group stage games at the Signal Iduna Park will bring about even more praise for Ajax’s top scorer in this year’s competition.

Achraf Hakimi and Riyad Mahrez are the headline-grabbing Africans in Group A, with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City looking for positive results to edge closer to progress to the knockout rounds.

The Parisians’ on-field incoherence has been spared by the individual brilliance of their attacking talent and they’ll be put to the test against an RB Leipzig side that netted twice in Paris a fortnight back.

Mahrez has been an ever-present in Europe so far, playing from the off in the Cityzens’ opening three games.

He looks near-certain to start at the Etihad Stadium against Club Brugge striving to add to his three goals as Pep Guardiola’s team strive to capitalise on any PSG mistake in Germany.

Group B sees Liverpool — one of four teams with an unblemished record at the halfway mark — host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday for the first time at Anfield since Diego Simeone’s side stunned them on Merseyside in the first knockout round in 2019/20.

Salah’s next strike potentially takes him level with Haller but definitely sees him move level with Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s top scorer at Anfield in the Champions League.

The Egypt superstar trails the former Reds captain’s 14 by one, which he ought to back himself to score against a side he netted twice against in the reverse fixture.

Yet to lay down a marker in this year’s competition, Sadio Mane will relish putting Los Colchoneros to the sword attempting to add to his sole European strike this term.

Fresh from ending Jose Mourinho’s unbeaten home run in Serie A on Sunday, Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer will look to record AC Milan’s first CL victory in the competition in eight years.

The Ivorian returns from suspension, having sat out the disappointing 1-0 defeat against Zaidu Sanusi and Chancel Mbemba’s Porto two weeks ago, with Stefano Pioli’s side looking for the rub of the green after dealing with controversy in defeats by Atletico and the Portuguese outfit in successive fixtures.

Another defeat for the Rossoneri leaves them staring group stage elimination in the face after matchday four. Indeed, nothing but maximum points will suffice.

Samuel Chukwueze netted a debut Champions League goal minutes after coming on for Villarreal at Young Boys last time out and he’s pushing for a first start in months against the same opponents.

That 4-1 triumph against the Swiss side ended a nine-game winless run in the competition and the Yellow Submarine will back themselves to equally halt an ongoing winless home streak that began in 2008.

Unai Emery’s men are favourites to end an eight-game run without a win at Estadio de la Ceramica despite the best efforts of Nicolas Ngamaleu — goal scorer in the comeback 2-1 win over Manchester United in the opening fixture — and Mohamed Camara.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer retains a back three for United’s visit to Atalanta, but that possibility slightly increases the chances of Eric Bailly making his first Champions League appearance of the season, even if he appears to be fourth-choice behind Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

First and fourth in Group F are separated by four points, so the Red Devils know a strong performance against the Bergamaschi will ease the pressure that’ll otherwise build if they fail against Gian Piero Gasperini’s men.

Chelsea are expected to dispatch Malmo with ease on Tuesday, with Edouard Mendy backed to keep another clean sheet given the Blues’ 9-1 aggregate score in three games against the Swedish side.

Hakim Ziyech could also play in some capacity as Thomas Tuchel’s team seek maximum points and a Juventus slip against Zenit St. Petersburg to move level with Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

Article continues below

Group G is laden with African interest, with a plethora of the continent’s stars involved for Red Bull Salzburg, Sevilla and Lille in a group that also comprises Wolfsburg.

While the Austrian side have opened up a four-point lead at the top, the La Liga outfit could close the gap if they secure their first win in this year’s competition.

Several African storylines can be weaved from this week’s Champions League games, but Haller’s story dominates. Without a doubt, observers will keep a close eye on Wednesday’s proceedings hoping to witness another dominant display from the so-far unstoppable frontman.