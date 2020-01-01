Cameroon’s World Cup qualifying group confirmed

The Indomitable Lions will be seeking to participate at their eighth finals

have been drawn in Group D alongside , Mozambique and Malawi in the second round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

DRAW DONE ✅



1⃣2⃣0⃣ matches to be played before the next stage of the #WCQ ⚽



Which 🔟 teams will qualify to the knockouts? 🏁#WorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RxGmI3YaDG — CAF (@CAF_Online) January 21, 2020

Of the four nations in the group, only the Indomitable Lions and the Elephants have taken part at the finals before, with the former appearing seven times, while the latter have participated on three occasions (2006, 2010 and 2014).

The Central African nation were in Pot One alongside African champions , , , , , , , Mali and DR Congo.

Every nation in the draw was pooled based on their current Fifa rankings.

Cameroon have the most appearances at the global showpiece, playing in seven tournaments (1982, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010 and 2014).

Furthermore, the Indomitable Lions’ 23 games at the World Cup is the most any African side has played in at the finals.

They reached the quarter-final in 1990, another African record, which they share with Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010).

40 teams will partake in the draw on Tuesday evening, which will see 10 groups comprising four teams each.

Article continues below

The winners of every group will then advance to the third and final round of the qualifiers, with each team to play the other home and away.

The aggregate five winners at the conclusion of the fixtures will then represent Africa at the global showpiece in .

Having missed the competition in in 2018, Cameroon will seek to take part in the tournament to be held in three years' time.