Cameroon's Song should have managed Onana like Cisse and Mendy at Senegal - Udeze

Former Nigeria defender Ifeanyi Udeze has hit out at Cameroon coach Rigobert Song over his decision to drop goalkeeper Andre Onana against Serbia.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old Onana, who features for Serie A giants Inter Milan, was missing in action as the Indomitable Lions battled to a 3-3 World Cup draw against the Eagles on Monday.

Abha goalkeeper Devis Epassy was handed a starting role with Song later revealing Onana was struck of the starting XI because of disciplinary issues.

The 42-year-old Udeze, who represented Nigeria at the 2002 World Cup, believes Song had made a mistake with Onana.

WHAT HE SAID: “I believe there must have been an issue between Onana and the coach. Rigobert Song,” Udeze said on Brila FM as quoted by Daily Post.

“Song should have managed the situation. After the tournament, you may wish not to invite the player as the coach if you remain there or even as the FA President but not during the tournament.

“Cameroon had the chance to score, but they gave away this game. You can’t throw your best players out. The worst case scenario, you substitute the player. This is a tournament proper."

WHAT IS MORE? Udeze, who won over 35 caps for the Super Eagles, further revealed Song should have done what Cisse did to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after his blunder against the Netherlands.

“When Aliou Cisse’s Senegal lost to the Netherlands and he defended his keeper, [Édouard] Mendy, he knew what he was doing," added Udeze.

“Cisse knows how to manage players. He’s a good man manager. His keeper made a mistake, but he defended him. And even Kalidou Koulibaly against the Netherlands. And the next game [against Qatar], they won.

“Unless the behaviour of the player is so bad, you have to know your man management.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The draw, which was sparked by substitute Vincent Aboubakar, enabled Cameroon to pick up their first point in Group G and they are now third. The Indomitable Lions had lost their opener 1-0 against Switzerland.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON? The Indomitable Lions will take on Brazil in their final group game at Lusail Stadium on Friday.