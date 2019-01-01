Cameroon league authorities to pay outstanding money to clubs after Fifa intervention

An impasse over salary arrears between Cameroon league authorities and players’ representative body sucked in Fifa

The Professional Football League (Lfpc) has agreed to pay 84 million FCFA ($145 205) meant for settling outstanding player salaries to 24 and Ligue 2 clubs following an order by world football governing body Fifa.

A stand-off between Lfpc and the National Union of Footballers of Cameroon (Synafoc) over the non-payment of the money saw the latter reporting the matter Fifa and FIFPro.

According to Cafonline, Fifa secretary general Fatma Saoura wrote to new Cameroon Football Federation boss Seydou Mbombo Njoya ordering him "to take the necessary steps urgently to ensure that the salaries and bonuses due to the players of these 24 clubs, in accordance with the relevant contractual obligations, be paid in the near future.”

The situation had created a deep crisis in Cameroonian football and caused a delay to the start of the league. Synafoc is headed by former and utility player Geremi Njitap.

The outstanding money dates back to two years ago and some Ligue 1 teams are set to receive $5185 each, while Ligue 2 clubs will get $3457.