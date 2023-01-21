Super-agent Joshua Barnett has shut down any possibility of Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga leaving on loan following links to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Interest from Chelsea and Arsenal

Agent dismisses rumours

Camavinga set to stay in Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old France international may only have started five times in La Liga so far this season, but he won't be going anywhere according to his agent Barnett. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly enquired about taking the midfielder on loan, but Real Madrid are reluctant to let the wonderkid leave as he adds much-needed depth for them in the centre of the park.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga," Barnett told Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are currently going through a bit of a rough patch with pressure mounting on Carlo Ancelotti. The veteran Italian manager took the brunt of the fans' dismay after losing 3-1 to Barcelona, losing the Super Cup to their bitter rivals.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMAVINGA? The 20-year-old has time on his side as he's hoping to break into Real Madrid's starting XI. With current midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the twilight of their careers, Camavinga has a bright future in that famous white shirt.