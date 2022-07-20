Calvin Bassey: Who is the Nigeria international signed by Ajax?

The defender has joined Alfred Schreuder’s Sons of the Gods from Rangers - here's your guide to the Super Eagle

Dutch elite division side Ajax have signed defender Calvin Bassey from Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international passed his medical in the Netherlands before completing a five-year move to the Johan Cruyff Arena – where he will continue his professional career.

GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Ajax’s new signing.

Who is Calvin Bassey?

Bassey was born in Aosta, a city in Italy on December 31, 1999.

As a child, he moved to England and he rose through the youth ranks at Leicester City before joining Rangers in 2020.

In his maiden season at Ibrox Stadium, he made eight league appearances for Steven Gerrard’s men, while featuring in the Scottish Cup and League Cup, respectively.

To cap a notable start to life in Scotland, Bassey featured in four Europa League matches, although, Rangers crashed out in the Round of 16.

In the 2021-22 campaign, he featured in 50 matches in all competitions which included 15 appearances in the Uefa Europa League, where they finished as runners-up.

How much did Calvin Bassey cost Ajax?

Ajax agreed on a fee believed to be around £23 million to Rangers FC

His arrival is expected to add quality to the Eredivisie side’s defensive ranks as they ready themselves for a 2022-23 campaign which will include participation in the Uefa Champions League.



What has been said about Calvin Bassey’s potential?

Marvin Andrews has tipped Calvin Bassey for greatness if he stays clear of serious injuries.

According to the 46-year-old, the Super Eagles defender will enjoy a meteoric rise if he stays very fit.

“It is very important, the defence, big Connor [Goldson] has been tremendous, Calvin Bassey is strong, athletic. He’s only 22 as well,” he told Glasgow Live Sport.

“If he can avoid any serious injuries then he can go on to have a very big future ahead of him. There’s a bit of interest but you were going to get that. They reached a European final and made their mark.”



Calvin Bassey, just 22 years old

What sort of player is Calvin Bassey?

Bassey is a strong defender who is very good when it comes to aerial balls.

Blessed with a robust figure, the 22-year-old is aggressive and on a good day, he can cause many restless moments for strikers.

Although he does not possess lightning speed, he occasionally assists the attack.

What is Calvin Bassey’s FIFA 22 rating and potential?

Bassey’s overall rating in FIFA 22 is 65, with a potential of 70.

He is a Standard silver card and has a two-star skill moves rating. He prefers to shoot with his left foot and his work rate is medium.

His best stat is strength, which is 75, while he has 62 in dribbling, interception and a shot power of 45.