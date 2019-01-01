Caleb Ekuban: Ghana star scores first career hat-trick as Trabzonspor crush AEK Athens

The 25-year-old was on target three times as the Black Sea Storm recorded a vital away win against Miguel Cardoso’s men on Thursday night

Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban has recorded his first hat-trick for club and country after scoring three times in a 3-1 triumph over in Thursday’s game.

The Greek side took the lead in the fourth minute through Marko Livaja, but the Turkish side had other ideas when Ekuban levelled matters after 29 minutes thanks to a Filip Novak assist.

Unal Karaman’s men went into the halftime break with a 2-1 lead after Jose Sosa assisted the international for his second of the day.

However, all hopes by the hosts to launch a comeback faded into thin air as Ekuban completed his treble in the 70th minute, with Abdulkadir Omur getting the assist.

The 25-year-old was given a standing ovation by the fans after coming off for Yusuf Sari in the 90th minute.

Former international John Obi Mikel was not used by manager Karaman, while his compatriot, Anthony Nwakaeme lasted for 71 minutes for his replacement by Donis Avdijaj.

Trabzonspor host the Yellow-Blacks in the play-off return leg on 29 August at Athens’ Olympic Stadium.