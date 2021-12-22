Caf Super Cup: Al Ahly's Mosimane looks to make history against Raja Casablanca

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane is looking forward to his side's Caf Super Cup clash against Raja Casablanca on Wednesday night.



It will be a battle between the current Caf Champions League holders, Al Ahly and reigning Caf Confederation Cup champions Raja at Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.



Al Ahly will be looking to defend the Super Cup having won it last year under Mosimane, who masterminded a 2-0 victory over Moroccan side RS Berkane in Qatar.



The South African tactician will become the second coach to win a record three Caf Super Cups emulating legendary Portuguese coach Manuel Jose.



"The Caf Super Cup is a final game and we have to respect it," Mosimane told the club's website.



"We have good memories from that game last year. We have won it last year and we believe we can win it again."



Mosimane, who won his first Super Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2017, urged Al Ahly fans to come out in numbers to support the team when they face the Moroccan giants.



"Whenever we land here, we feel welcomed and a little bit ahead. It is always a good opportunity to interact with our fans here in Qatar," he continued.



"I hope they come to see us, just as they did when we faced Bayern Munich, Palmeiras, RS Berkane, and Al Duhail. They believe in us, support us and give us motivation."



Jose won the Super Cup with Al Ahly in 2006, 2007 and 2009.