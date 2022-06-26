Caf president Motsepe: I wish Mosimane was Bafana Bafana coach

The Mamelodi Sundowns boss says the former Al Ahly trainer is ‘top quality’ and can bring success to the South Africa national team

Caf president Patrice Motsepe wishes former Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane could be the coach of South Africa because his ‘high quality.’

Motsepe, who is also the owner of PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns where Mosimane spent eight trophy-laden years before joining Al Ahly in 2020, believes the highly-experienced tactician can bring success to Bafana Bafana after years of struggle.

“I wish Pitso Mosimane could coach Bafana Bafana,” Motsepe told journalists at a South African National Editors’ Forum event on Saturday as reported by Sunday World.

He added: “He is my favourite coach and I love him. He will always have a special place in my heart and I will even get the Motsepe Foundation to subsidise his salary. I think he is quality, and quality should not come cheap.”

Motsepe and Mosimane enjoyed a good relationship while the latter coached Sundowns from 2012-2020, winning 11 trophies, including five PSL titles, the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup before he took up the challenge of managing the Egyptian giants.

Sundowns have continued their domestic dominance as they claimed the last two PSL titles but Motsepe feels disappointed that the club has not challenged on the continental front as much as they used to do during ‘Jingles’ times.

“People have an exaggerated perception of how good Sundowns are. Let’s see how Sundowns won. They did a good job [at home] but they have to prove themselves in the continent against the best,” said Motsepe.

Sundown suffered a shock quarter-final elimination from the Caf Champions League by Angolan side Petro Atletico, despite having topped their group, while Mosimane drove Al Ahly to a third straight final, losing 2-0 to Wydad Casablanca of Morocco, having won the previous two.

Mosimane has managed Bafana Bafana before, taking over the reins in July 2010 having served as an assistant to Joel Santana and Carlos Alberto Parreira at the 2009 Confederations Cup and the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa respectively.

His stint, however, lasted less than two years as he left following a failure to guide South Africa to the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, after mistakenly playing for a draw in the final qualifier against Sierra Leone when it was a must-win match.

Mostepe also weighed in on the struggles of South African sides on the continent, saying all teams will need to improve if they have to challenge the best in Africa.

“I also believe that Orlando Pirates will win trophies. We need all South African football clubs like Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu and others like Golden Arrows to be competitive. The league needs a strong Chiefs and Pirates so that we can compete against the best in the continent,” he said.

The South African businessman was elected unopposed as Caf president in March 2021.