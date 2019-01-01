Caf organise instructor's course for African women coaches in Egypt

The continent's football body is organising a maiden training program for selected tacticians from African nations in Cairo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has organised a course for women's coaches on the African continent in .

The five-day course, which is attended by 20 women's coaches and hosted by three instructors, is the first coaching workshop organised by the Caf Women Football Development Department.

legend Ann Chiejine, who is one of the participating women's coaches, stressed the impact of the course in Cairo, which ends on November 7.

"The course is a very high-level course. In fact, it is the highest level of course for women in Africa. It is for elite coaches," Chiejine, who handles Nigeria Women's topflight side Abia Angels told Goal.

"By attending this course, the participants are not just coaches but also instructors that can lecture and assess coaches in there various countries and other African nations.

"Caf expect that everyone that passes out of this course to be very relevant to their national associations and not just be rendered redundant but to promote women football in their country."

Earlier, Fran Hilton-Smith of , who is among the three Caf instructors, lauded the leadership of Caf for the organising the programme to develop women's coaches in Africa.

"It's very big for Caf and women’s football to be training women Instructors to become instructors of instructors! They will travel around Africa developing more coaches and Instructors," she told Goal.

The coaches are having training sessions including practicals on the pitch as well as theory lessons which includes refereeing, medical and fitness checks.

INVITED COACHES

1 Aicha Henriette Ndiaye -

2 Bernadette Anong Azang -

3 Josephine Mimozette Ndoumou Mike - Cameroon

4 Daniella Niyibimenya - Burundi

5 Enala Phiri -Zambia

6 Nassra Juma Mohammed -

7 Margreat Maggie Chombo - Malawi

8 Rosemary Takayedza Mugadza - Zimbabwe

9 Sheryl Ulanda Botes - South Africa

10 Kebede Selamawit Zeray - Ethiopia

11 Sara Mohamed Ahmed Hassanien -

12 Majidah Nantanda -

13 Amani Boukari -

14 Radia Fertoul -

15 Lamia Boumehdi -

16 Kai Tomety - Togo

17 Jean Michel Benezet -

18 Ngozi Eucharia Uche - Nigeria

19 Ann Chiejine - Nigeria

20 Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo -

CAF INSTRUCTORS:

1 Fran Hilton-Smith - South Africa

2 Jaqueline Tulipamwe Shipanga - Namibia

3 Azzedine Chih - Algeria

