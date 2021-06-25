‘Not a good idea’ – Caf has a lot on their hands to think of Super League – Aduda

The Kenyan football administrator believes the African body are currently faced with a myriad of problems which they need to sort first

Former Gor Mahia official Omondi Aduda has challenged Caf to first sort out the many problems they are currently facing before thinking of starting a Super League.

Five days ago, Caf president Patrice Motsepe gave the green light for an African Super League, a move which came after a similar competition which had been planned for Europe was scrapped after a backlash of opposition to the idea.

Motsepe explained the concept of an African Super League is already in discussion and also mentioned that Caf was planning to learn from their European counterparts on how to go about it.

Aduda, the former CEO at FKF Premier League champions K'Ogalo, has dismissed the idea of starting the Super League and further challenged the African body to sort out some of the administrative problems they are currently facing.

“I have heard about it but first if the same idea flopped in Uefa how can it be allowed to happen in Africa?” Aduda posed a question to Goal when asked about the intentions by Caf.

“My reason is football is not supposed to be an exclusive club, football just like any other sport is governed by principles of sporting merit, what do I mean by sporting merit? Sporting merit means that a team must compete to get promoted or to win and to be relegated, that is the reason we follow sporting merit.

“But we find that the idea of Super League as previously mentioned means we will have a special list of clubs, whose prime advantage will be financial muscles because in Africa, if I got the argument right that the [participating clubs] are supposed to pay some amount of money.

“Now why should clubs in Africa pay money to play in the Super League while even the one in Uefa, which was scrapped off, the clubs were supposed to gain money from taking part in it?

“I also think that it is not right at the moment to come up with the idea of the Super League because that will definitely kill the lustre for Caf Champions League if it kills the taste of the Champions League then morally what will clubs participating in the previous national leagues in Africa be playing for?

Pushed to explain if the whole idea by Caf is wrong, Aduda, who also served as FKF CEO under the regime of Sam Nyamweya said: “No, it is not well thought, and I believe Caf under Motsepe has more serious administrative and management problems that he needs to urgently address.

Article continues below

"For instance now all the Caf matches are all blacked out, they are not being televised, the clubs are supposed to earn from broadcast rights.

“Caf as we speak now, they are unable to financially meet their obligations, teams which took part in Chan tournament have not been paid, even clubs which took part in club competitions have not been paid, so they have a lot in their hands to start thinking about the Super League.”

The European Super League idea was met with huge opposition, particularly by fans, other clubs, ex-players, and even current players.