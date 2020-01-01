Caf confirms Gor Mahia, Vipers SC in their 2020/21 Champions League list

The SDT is set to rule on June 30 whether FKF overstepped their mandate by crowning K'Ogalo

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has confirmed as 's representatives in the 2020/21 Caf .

The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) had forwarded the name of K'Ogalo as the current campaign's champions after annulling the Kenyan on April 30.

Sugar joined their fellow sugar men Sony in the second tier after suffering relegation, with Kisumu All-Stars and National (NSL) side are set to play in the two-legged relegation/promotion match.

The league management protested the move and communicated the same to Caf before raising the matter with the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) where they argued that the federation overstepped their mandate to cancel the league and crown Gor Mahia.

"I cannot comment on the Caf issue right now since the case is in court," CEO Jack Oguda said on Monday evening when contacted by Goal.

"Let us first hear what the Tribunal decides on the league annulment."

The FKF announced the promotion of Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United to the top tier. Simba wa Nairobi were leading the race with the Thika-based side second.

After submissions were made on June 12, by lawyers representing their respective clients, the tribunal's chairman John Ohaga set June 30 as the date the ruling will be made.

In , Vipers FC will represent the country in Africa's club elite competition.

The Venoms were crowned by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) after they cancelled the 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season. The Kitende side was leading the race for the title with 54 points, four more than their predecessors KCCA FC.

A total 25 rounds had been played, representing 80% of the total matches and per the Fufa rules, Vipers had the right to be crowned.

Another East Africa country Rwanda will be represented by APR.

However, Ethiopia and South Sudan will not enter any team in the annual competition after declaring their domestic leagues as null and void.

The Football Federation (TFF) opted against annulling the league. The Tanzania Mainland League restarted on June 13, Simba SC need four wins to be crowned, which will give them the right to play in the Caf Champions League next season.