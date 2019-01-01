Caf Confederation Cup: Zahera explains why he was sacked by Yanga SC

The Congolese coach speaks for the first time after being shown the exit door by the team’s management over poor results

Mwinyi Zahera has revealed why he was sacked by Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Congolese tactician was shown the exit door on Tuesday after the team’s poor show in the Caf Confederation Cup, where they failed to reach the group stage of the competition after losing to Pyramids FC of .

Zahera has now disclosed his refusal to let go of his assistant coach, Noel Mwandila, in favour of bringing in Boniface Mkwasa, might be the reason behind his sacking.

Yanga announced on Tuesday that the team’s entire technical bench has been sacked and named Mkwasa as caretaker coach until the new coach is found.

But speaking to Daily News, Zahera recalled how he received a phone call while in for the return leg game against Pyramids from the club’s chairman, Mshindo Msolla, in which he was told to part ways with Mwandila and instead, work with Mkwasa as his right-hand man.

“I vehemently rejected his plea because I am the one who works closely with him [Mwandila] and I know what he is capable of doing. I told him [Msolla] if Mwandila goes, I was ready to leave too,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

“The contract I signed with Yanga says I should be the one choosing the person to work with as my assistant coach, putting this in mind, they [management] failed to adhere to the terms available in the contract.”

According to Zahera, Mwandila’s contract was due to end on December 5 this year while his deal was set to expire in September next year.

He also revealed on the same day, during the telephone conversation with the chairman, who he said phoned him from Nairobi, , Msolla assured Zahera he had 100 percent backing from the team’s management regardless the outcome from the Pyramids match.

“There was no indication things will end this way. Everything was fine but I believe there are some key figures at the club who have forced this situation to happen,” Zahera continued.

Reacting further, Zahera recalled an incident that happened in Botswana during the second leg match of the Caf against Township Rollers.

“Despite some Yanga officials going there early before the squad, they arranged we should board the same bus used by our opponents something which players protested a lot such I had to use my money to hire another bus," he revealed

Again, he said when they went to Zambia to play against Zesco United, they had to pay for an artificial training ground for two days which cost 4,000 USD and he paid the amount.

“I have been paying for food and transport for the team on many occasions. I am saying all these not because of the situation at hand but I want people to know there are many problems at Yanga which require actions to resemble the team," he added.

Yanga have already entered in talks to hire former Harambee Stars striker and current FC coach Bernard Mwalala as their new tactician.