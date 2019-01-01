Caf Confederation Cup: Young Buffaloes target away goal against Buildcon - Kunene

The Eswatini side has arrived in Zambia, ready for their Caf inter-club match on Saturday

Young Buffaloes coach Domeni Kunene has exuded confidence his side will post a better result against Zambia's Buildcon.

The two sides meet in the preliminary round of Caf Confederation Cup and Kunene believes things will be different for his team, unlike the two past campaigns. The first leg match at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola will be held on Saturday.

“We are here to work considering the fact that we didn’t do well in the past two tournaments so we believe this time around we will do better,” Kunene told Lusakatimes.com after his team arrived in Ndola on Thursday.

“I think a goal away from home will put us at an advantage.”

Kunene admitted he knows little about their August 10 opponents but reiterated Young Buffaloes are ready to face Confederations Cup debutants Buildcon.

“Not at all, I only heard that [Buildcon] didn’t renew their head coach’s contract so we will see,” Kunene answered when asked of Buildcon.

“We are well prepared for the game, the spirit in the team is high, and we promise a better performance this time around.”

The return leg will be played on August 24 in Manzini with the aggregate winner facing Premier Soccer League ( ) side in September.

Young Buffaloes have faced Zambian opposition before when they went down to Green Eagles 2-0 in the first leg before a 3-2 home loss at Manzini in the 2018/19 campaign of the same competition.