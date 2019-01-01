Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC's Mwandila unhappy with Yondani red card vs Pyramids FC

The Zambian believes the referee got it all wrong against the Egyptians in Africa's second-tier club competition last weekend

Yanga SC assistant coach Noel Mwandila believes Kevin Yondani's red card in the Caf Confederation Cup match against Pyramids FC was unfair.

The outfit was defeated 2-1 at home by the Egyptians in the first leg of their playoff tie, and this weekend they need to win away and score two goals to advance. The Zambian-born coach has also lauded the tactical approach by the visitors that led to the win.

"It was a tough match and it is unfortunate we lost at home," Mwandila told Daily News.

"They came prepared and their tactical approach, especially in the first half, was good. They had a game plan of pumping forward and in the first ten minutes, they put us under pressure. The boys made two mistakes and we were punished.

"The red card also against Yondani was not fair; he did not deserve the first yellow card."

However, the tactician is still optimistic about turning the fortunes around away this weekend.

"It is going to be even tougher in the second leg because we are playing away, but we are preparing well. We are still confident of making it to the Group Stages if we take our chances," Mwandila added.

The match will be played on Sunday, November 3.