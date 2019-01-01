Caf Confederation Cup: 'Yanga SC will fight against Pyramids' - Juma
Yanga SC assistant captain Juma Abdul has stated the team will put up a brave fight on Sunday and eliminate Pyramids from the Caf Confederation Cup.
The Tanzania outfit suffered a 2-1 loss in the first leg at home and will need at least a 1-0 win to make it to the group stages. The defender admits it will not be a walk in the park, but is adamant his charges are ready to make it to the next stage.
"[Pyramids] won against us at home and we want to ensure we also win away," Abdul told Mwananchi.
"If [Pyramids] make a mistake of underrating us, they will be in for a rude shock because we are determined to win. We will fight and get the result we need to qualify for the group stage."
Abdul believes it will be a different game this time around because they are aware of their hosts' playing style.
"We are aware of how [Pyramids] play; their strengths and weaknesses and we will capitalize on that. If we fight effectively from the first to the final whistle, I am sure we will win," the assistant captain concluded.
The match will be played on Sunday at 21.00