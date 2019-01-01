Caf Confederation Cup: 'Yanga SC will fight against Pyramids' - Juma

The vice-captain is optimistic of defeating their hosts this weekend to qualify to the group stage of the competition

Yanga SC assistant captain Juma Abdul has stated the team will put up a brave fight on Sunday and eliminate Pyramids from the Caf Confederation Cup.

The outfit suffered a 2-1 loss in the first leg at home and will need at least a 1-0 win to make it to the group stages. The defender admits it will not be a walk in the park, but is adamant his charges are ready to make it to the next stage.

"[Pyramids] won against us at home and we want to ensure we also win away," Abdul told Mwananchi.

"If [Pyramids] make a mistake of underrating us, they will be in for a rude shock because we are determined to win. We will fight and get the result we need to qualify for the group stage."

Abdul believes it will be a different game this time around because they are aware of their hosts' playing style.

"We are aware of how [Pyramids] play; their strengths and weaknesses and we will capitalize on that. If we fight effectively from the first to the final whistle, I am sure we will win," the assistant captain concluded.

Article continues below

The match will be played on Sunday at 21.00