Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC whitewashed by Pyramids FC

The tactician has been under pressure to quit following a series of poor results and Sunday's defeat worsens the situation

Yanga SC have been eliminated from the Caf Confederation Cup after falling 3-0 against Pyramids FC in Sunday's second leg playoff.

The Tanzanian outfit came into the match with intentions of overturning the 2-1 loss suffered in the first leg against them at home.

The Egyptians aimed to kill the game early on and they pushed for a goal from the first whistle.

It took the visitors 28 minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Burkinabe attacker Erick Traore. Sebastien Desabre's charges continued to push for a second goal but the 27-time Mainland League champions did not concede the second in the first half.

Any hopes for the visitors to advance were dashed with 10 minutes remaining when Mohamed Farouk unleashed an unstoppable shot past the custodian and into the back of the net.

Abdallah Said put the icing on the cake with a cool finish in added time to ensure his charges qualify to the group stage in style.

Article continues below

The loss will pile more pressure on coach Mwinyi Zahera, who fans feel has overstayed his welcome.

The coach has been accused by a section of the Yanga faithful of favouritism in his squad selection, and Sunday's loss might bring to an end the tactician's stay at the club.