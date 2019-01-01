Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC to miss Molinga & Suleiman against Pyramids FC

The Tanzanian giants have suffered a huge blow as they prepare for their play-off battle against the Egyptian side

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will miss the services of three key players when they take on Pyramids FC in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants have confirmed the absence of striker David Molinga and Mustafa Suleiman, who are yet to be cleared by Caf to play in the competition.

“We have not been lucky enough to register the two [Molinga and Suleiman],” Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakaleba told reporters in .

“We will also miss the services of our central defender Lamine [Moro], who will be serving a one-match ban after being yellow-carded against Zesco United in the last round of the Caf .”

Yanga, who opted to shift the venue of the first leg match from National Stadium in Dar es Salaam to CCM Kirumba in Mwanza, have named a squad of 24 players to prepare for the battle against the Egyptian side on October 27.

Yanga under coach Mwinyi Zahera will play against Mbao FC in their fourth match of the Mainland Tanzanian before they tackle the visitors from .