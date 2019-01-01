Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC coach Zahera on missing key players against Pyramids FC

The coach and his players will face their visitors without key players during the African inter-club competition on Sunday

Yanga SC head coach Mwinyi Zahera has revealed his frustrations ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup clash against Pyramids FC on Sunday.

Zahera will welcome the Egyptian side and will be forced to field a team without Maybin Kalengo, Sadney Urikhob and David Molinga. Urikhob and Kalengo picked up injuries this week and the latter's injury is expected to sideline him up to between eight and twelve months.

Molinga was not registered early enough to participate in Caf competitions.

“It [absence of the players] gives me a lot of worries because they have been key players for us and their absence has come just before a very crucial match for us,” Zahera told Azam TV.

“I will see who to field in their places and I will specifically need a player with a quick pace in order to trouble the Pyramids' backline.”

The Congolese tactician also pointed out what Yanga have to do in their home first-leg fixture on Sunday at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

“We will need to employ a precise formation which they [Pyramids] will find hard to counter and I believe we can launch more threats from the wings,” he explained.

“Yanga will also have to be very much creative in front of goal and ensure they get goals from the chances they will create and if this is done, victory will surely be ours.

“We hope to be lucky on that day and score two or three goals. I know luck plays a role in football and we hope it would be on our side during the game.”

Article continues below

Pyramids coach Sebastien Desabre picked players his team need to keep a close eye on.

“I know Yanga very well especially their captain [Papy Tshishimbi] and [Juma] Balinya. The match is going to be very tough but we have come to compete and win,” the former national team coach told Mwanaspoti.

The match will kick-off at 4:00 pm EAT.