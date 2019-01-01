Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga SC are equipped to dismantle Pyramids FC – Zahera

The Congolese coach promises a routine win when they play their first leg match in Mwanza on Sunday

Young African (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera has maintained his side have prepared well enough to handle Pyramids FC in the play-off of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Tanzanian giants will come up against the Egyptian side in the first leg battle set for Sunday at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza, and coach Zahera is confident they have trained enough to win the fixture.

“We have rectified our players’ mistakes from the past matches and I promise we will use all our chances which we will create,” Zahera is quoted by Daily News.

Zahera has also dismissed the poor record of Tanzanian teams when playing against Egyptian teams, saying it is in the past and should be forgotten.

“We should focus ahead and forget about the past,” Zahera continued. “I have not even thought about the record, for what? We have a chance to win our match and that is where our focus is for now.”

Yanga have received a major boost with the return of defender Paul Godfrey and winger Mapinduzi Balama ahead of the clash.

Pyramids coach Sebastien Desabre says they will not underrate their opponents and will try to use the chances they create to get a good result away from home.

“It is an important game for us because it is our last game before the group stage. It will be a difficult game but we have quality players to do the job for us," he said.

Yanga dropped to the Caf Confederation Cup after losing to Zesco United in a two-legged qualifier for the Caf .