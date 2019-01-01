Caf Confederation Cup: Yanga FC not fearful of Pyramids FC - Nugaz

The official insists the former champions are in their best shape and have a chance of eliminating the Egyptians

Yanga SC communications officer Antonio Nugaz insists the former champions are not scared of playing Pyramids FC in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

The outfit will host the Egyptian side on October 27, with the second leg set for a week later. Nugaz believes the 27-time champions can get decent results at home to stand a good chance of making it past the stage.

'They have invested a lot in the team, but football is played on the pitch, we are not scared of playing them," Nugaz told Mwanaspoti.

"This is a fair fixture for us and we are happy to play [Pyramids] because we know them to some extent. We just want to do our job on the pitch and ensure we win by a bigger margin to stand a chance of making it to the group stage."

The officials have also challenged the team sponsors to come up with a way of motivating the players ahead of the match.

"This is a massive game for us, and we have confidence in our players. I just request our sponsors to find a way of motivating the players to give their best," Nugaz continued.

"We did not start the season in the best way possible but the team is now stable and ready to grind positive results consistently."

Yanga were eliminated from the Caf by Zambian side Zesco United.