Caf Confederation Cup: TPLB reveal new system to pick flag-bearer

The league organisers have confirmed changes to how they will pick a representative to the Caf competition

The Board (TLPB) have confirmed a new system will be used to determine which team represents the country in the Caf Confederation Cup, starting next season.

Tanzania have always allowed the winner or the domestic Cup to earn a direct ticket to the Confederation Cup or should the league winners also clinch the domestic cup, then the finalist in the were picked.

However, according to TPLB CEO Almas Kasongo they have now come up with a new system that denies FA Cup finalists, if the league winners win the Cup, a chance to earn a ticket to the Caf competition.

“It is true we have made some changes to our guidelines after consulting clubs and other sport stakeholders on how best to improve the competition in these two competitions,” Kasongo is quoted by Daily News.

“One of the many changes we have made this season in accordance with opinions we received from various stakeholders is if it happens the champions of the top-flight league are also champions of the FA Cup, then the second place occupants in the league will play in Caf Confederation Cup.

“The primary purpose to alter the guidelines will highly accelerate competition in the two competitions until in the last games.

“You may recall last season, we witnessed the finals of FA Cup while we already knew the two teams which will represent the country in Caf and Confederation Cup hence, the taste of real competition was affected.”

Last season, Simba, who won the league, also clinched the FA Cup after defeating Namungo FC 2-1 in the final staged at Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

Meanwhile, Gwambina FC player Salum Kipaga and his counterpart from Biashara United Hamadi Waziri Tajiri have been banned for three matches each and fined for fighting when the two teams met in a Mainland Premier League match.

The two teams met for the first time on September 6 and Kelvin Friday scored the only goal of the match to give the Musoma-based side maximum points. However, the two players engaged in the aforementioned unsporting activity and disciplinary measures have since been taken.

Elsewhere, Namungo FC have been warned for fielding players with jersey numbers exceeding 60.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) rules and regulations allow jersey numbers to be 60 and below. However, in the match against Coastal Union, which the hosts won 1-0, there were two players who did not observe the rule.