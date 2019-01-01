Caf Confederation Cup: TFF will work in every way possible to ensure Yanga SC progress - Karia

The club is the only remaining side in the continental stage and the football administrator promises full support

Football Federation (TFF) president Wallace Karia has said they will do everything possible to ensure Yanga SC win their Sunday match against Pyramids FC.

Yanga will host the Egyptian side at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in the first leg of Caf Confederation Cup play-offs and Karia has explained what the victory will mean for Tanzania.

Tanzania were represented by six teams in the Caf competitions, where Yanga and Simba SC were the representatives in the whereas Azam FC, Malindi SC, KMC FC and Mafunzo FC participated in the Confederation Cup.

“We must fight and ensure Yanga progress further in the Confederation Cup. Their progress will ensure Tanzania preserve their points in Caf thus maintaining our six positions in these tournaments,” Karia told Mwanaspoti.

“So, we have to work in every way possible to see Yanga hit the group stage.”

Karia further elaborated steps the Federation and the club have taken before the Sunday clash in Mwanza.

“TFF and Yanga have had a number of pre-match meetings which have been scheduled to ensure they get a good result here in Mwanza. This match is for all the Tanzanians and everyone has a stake to play in order to see that we win as a nation,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, defender Paul Godfrey and winger Mapinduzi Balama could be fielded by Yanga during the game.

The club's physiotherapist Shecky Mngazija said Godfrey is continuing well with recovery and could be involved.

“He [Godfrey] is currently undergoing a special programme to enable him to recover fully. He will be part of the team training as they prepare to face Pyramids,” Mngazija told Daily News.