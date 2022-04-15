Caf Confederation Cup: Simba SC’s Hussein boastful ahead of Orlando Pirates showdown

Simba SC's assistant captain, Mohamed 'Tshabalala' Hussein, has urged their fans to remain calm as they are going to beat Orlando Pirates during the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final clash at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will host the Premier Soccer League side for the first-leg meeting and the full-back insists they know what to do in order to emerge winners.

"Calm down, we are beating them at home," Hussein said as per Mwanaspoti.

"We know our rivals are a strong team, but I believe we are even stronger and we have prepared enough to get a positive outcome.

"Every player knows the importance of this game. We are playing at home, and a win is important because it is going to make our work easier and boost our chances of getting to the next stage.

"For those reasons, we are ready to fight and ensure we achieve just that."

Meanwhile, Tanzania international referee Omary Abdulkarim has pointed out what the Dar es Salaam giants should avoid when they play the Sea Robbers

"Unfortunately, Simba have been conceding even from free-kick situations and this must not happen against Pirates," Abdulkarim said.

"Some players are known for committing unwarranted tackles, hoping that the referee will not spot them, and because there will be VAR use, they need to be very cautious."

On Thursday, it was reported that Simba have clips of three matches for Pirates. The Tanzanian side hopes to study the games and come up with a strategy to beat the visitors.

"Simba have in their possession three matches that Pirates played in the group stage," it was revealed.

Article continues below

"Two of the clips that Simba have are one where Pirates played against JS Saoura of Algeria and another when they faced Al-Ittihad of Libya. The other game is a local league one.

"The clips are already with the technical bench and the club's video analysts have already started analysing them."

The second leg will be played on April 24 at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa.