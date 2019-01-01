Caf Confederation Cup: Pyramids FC coach Desabre wary of Yanga SC

The Frenchman believes his charges can claim a win against their hosts on Sunday

Pyramids FC coach Sebastien Desabre is targeting a victory against Yanga SC in the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs on Sunday.

The Egyptians are away against the 27-time champions, hoping to get a positive result to stand a chance of making it to the group stage for the first time in their history.

The Frenchman has admitted the match will be a keenly contested affair but is hopeful of a positive result.

"This is going to be a very difficult match for us considering the calibre of our opponents," Desabre told journalists.

"We are however not going to sit back and defend, we are going for goals meaning we will attack. But we have to defend well to ensure we do not concede; it is going to be a collective responsibility."

The former coach added that his opponents have experienced players who know what is expected of them.

"[Yanga] have good players, they are talented and have quality and it makes them dangerous. However, that will not deter us from trying to go for a win, if we give our best I am sure we will it," Desabre concluded.

The match will be played at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.