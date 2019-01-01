Caf Confederation Cup: Pyramid will not be a tough match for Yanga - Mwandila
Yanga SC are aiming at winning the Caf Confederation Cup home tie against Pyramids by a big margin to make their work easier in the second leg away.
The Tanzanian outfit was paired with the Egyptians in the play-offs and will start the first leg at home. In his interview with Mwanaspoti, Yanga's assistant coach Noel Mwandila believes it is going to be a fair game and that his charges stand a chance of advancing.
"This is not a tough game but we cannot take it lightly as well, however, I am optimistic we will sail through," Mwandila said.
"We have to capitalize on the home ground advantage by winning convincingly, by doing so, we will not have a tough second leg. We will have to get as many goals as possible at home, I know we have players who can do the job."
Yanga were relegated from the Caf Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate against Zambian champions Zesco United.
Domestically, Yanga have not started the season in the best way possible, winning once, drawing once and losing once.