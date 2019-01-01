Caf Confederation Cup: Pyramid will not be a tough match for Yanga - Mwandila

The 27-time league champions aim at capitalizing on home ground advantage when they play their Egyptian opponents

Yanga SC are aiming at winning the Caf Confederation Cup home tie against Pyramids by a big margin to make their work easier in the second leg away.

The Tanzanian outfit was paired with the Egyptians in the play-offs and will start the first leg at home. In his interview with Mwanaspoti, Yanga's assistant coach Noel Mwandila believes it is going to be a fair game and that his charges stand a chance of advancing.

"This is not a tough game but we cannot take it lightly as well, however, I am optimistic we will sail through," Mwandila said.

"We have to capitalize on the home ground advantage by winning convincingly, by doing so, we will not have a tough second leg. We will have to get as many goals as possible at home, I know we have players who can do the job."

Yanga were relegated from the Caf after losing 3-2 on aggregate against Zambian champions Zesco United.

Domestically, Yanga have not started the season in the best way possible, winning once, drawing once and losing once.