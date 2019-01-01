Caf Confederation Cup: Proline FC striker Bogere reveals secret behind hat-trick

The Ugandan striker was the star man as his side cruised to comfortable win against a visiting Malawian side on Saturday

Proline FC striker Ivan Bogere hit a hat-trick to help his team defeat Masters Security of Malawi 3-0 in a Caf Confederation Cup match played at Lugogo Stadium on Saturday.

The forward put in a starring performance, scoring one goal in the first half before hitting a brace in the second period to help the team record a convincing win in their continental debut.

Bogere has come out to explain the reason behind his success, which has put the Ugandan side in a great position to advance to the next round.

“We played as a team to reach this level. It has not been easy but the trust and belief from the fellow players and technical team have helped me to perform. I want to continue performing well," Bogere told New Vision.

The Ugandan side will, however, could have put the tie to bed after failing to convert some of the numerous chances they created.

Nevertheless, the team has to complete the task away in a week’s time and set a date with either Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC) of , or Association Sportive de Kigali of Rwanda.