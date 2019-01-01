Caf Confederation Cup: Proline FC hold AS Kigali to gain slim advantage

The Uganda outfit looked set to bag an important away win in Rwanda before conceding late through a penalty

's Proline FC have held AS Kigali of Rwanda to a 1-1 draw in a Caf Confederation Cup match played on Saturday.

The visitors came into the match as underdogs following their limited experience in Caf competitions, and they surprised many with their display especially in the first half.

Their Rwandan counterparts could not find the way through the determined Proline who gave as much as they received.

It took the Uganda side just three minutes after the break to find the back of the net. Bright Anukani was cleverly slipped in and he capitalized on the chance by expertly beating the goalkeeper.

The visitors held on until the 87th minute when they conceded a penalty. Coincidentally, it was the 26-year-old Uganda star Farouk Ssentogo who held his nerves to level matters.

Proline need a barren draw or a win of any kind in the second leg, which will be played on September 28 to advance, while AS Kigali need a win or a high scoring draw to progress.