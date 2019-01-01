Caf Confederation Cup: Pressure mounts on Yanga SC coach Zahera to step down

The Tanzanian giants’ fans have called for the sacking of the Congolese coach after they lost the first leg match at home

Young Africans (Yanga SC) coach Mwinyi Zahera is under pressure to resign after his team lost 2-1 to Pyramids FC in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoff on Sunday.

The Tanzanian giants will now face a tall order of making it to the group stage of the competition following the defeat at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza.

A reliable source within the club has confirmed to Daily News there is a mistrust between the coach and the players and it could have contributed to the team’s latest defeat against the Egyptian side.

“The coach has divided the squad such that there are players he prefers to be given playing time even though their performance is not such good while others, despite being in good form, are left out without any reasons,” the source told Daily News.

Even after the defeat against Pyramids, a section of Yanga fans called for the sacking of the Congolese coach.

“Imagine I came all the way from [Tabora] to watch this game but in the end, we have played poorly and lost the game. This is painful to a die-hard Yanga fans," the source added.

“How will I return back home with this kind of embarrassment? [Zahera’s] time is now up and we need a new coach to take the team forward.”

Yanga will now need a straight win to eliminate Pyramids and reach the group stage of the competition.