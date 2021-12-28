South Africa's Premier Soccer League side Orlando Pirates have been drawn in Group B of the Caf Confederation Cup.

In their group, the Soweto giants will face JS Kabyle and JS Saoura, both of Algeria, and Al Ittihad SC of Egypt.

In Group A, Pyramids FC of Egypt, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia, Zanaco of Zambia and Ahli Tripoli of Libya will battle it out for a place in the quarter-finals.

Group C has former Caf Champions League champions and DR Congo giants Tout Puissant Mazembe, Coton Sport of Cameroon, Al Masry of Egypt and Congo Brazzaville's AS Otoho d'Oyo.

Tanzanian giants Simba SC are in Group D alongside RS Berkane of Algeria, ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast and US Gendarmerie of Niger.

