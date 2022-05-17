Caf Confederation Cup: Nobody remembers the losers - Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has demanded that they win the Caf Confederation Cup title because “no one remembers the losing finalists.”

The Buccaneers reached the continent’s second-tier club competition on Sunday on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline following a 1-0 semi-final, home leg loss to Al Ahli Tripoli.

They now face RS Berkane in Friday’s final to be staged at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

Giving examples about how Pirates have previously participated in the final of continental competitions and lost, Ofori insists they are not satisfied by just reaching the position they find themselves in.

“We have come a long way and the journey wasn’t easy,” said Ofori as per Sun Sport.

“We can’t be satisfied with just being in the final, that’s not enough for this club. We have to go out there and win the trophy.

“No one remembers the losing finalists so it’s not an achievement to just be in the final. We have to make it count by bringing the trophy home.

“The only people remembered are the ones who made history, the ones who went out there and got the job done. We all know this and as players we always talk about this.

“This club has been in many finals but people only talk about teams that actually won. No one talks about the final under coach Eric Tinkler.

“So, that’s a clear message for us. If we want people to talk about us when they talk about the club's history, then we need to win.”

Pirates have endured a season of mixed fortunes in which they have struggled on the domestic front while at the same time emerging as one of the best teams in the Confederation Cup.

Friday’s match will be the first time for the Buccaneers to play in the Confederation Cup final since finishing as runners-up in 2015.

Meanwhile, Caf has announced the kick-off time of the Pirates-Berkane showdown.

The continental football governing body also confirmed the kick-off time of the Caf Champions League match involving Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly and Wydad Casablanca.

“Caf has confirmed that this weekend’s highly anticipated TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup fixture between Orlando Pirates [South Africa] and RS Berkane [Morocco] will kick-off at 20h00 local time [19h00 GMT],” Caf said in a statement.

“The TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup will be played on Friday, 20 May 2022 at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria.

“The TotalEnergies Caf Champions League final will be played at Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca at 20h00 local time [19h00 GMT] on Monday night, 30 May 2022.

“Al Ahly will play Wydad Athletic Club in what is expected to be one of the thrilling encounters. Both finals will be shown live in a number of territories in Africa, Middle East, Asia and Europe.”