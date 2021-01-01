Caf Confederation Cup: Nkana FC are not happy despite Namungo FC win - Kaindu

The Zambian champions picked a maiden group victory but have expressed concern over Covid-19 tests and the manner of reception

Nkana FC head coach Kelvin Kaindu has explained why they are not happy despite a 1-0 win over Namungo FC in a Caf Confederation Cup tie on Sunday in Dar es Salaam.

Hard-fighting Nkana took home three points from the game at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium through a goal that was scored by Diamond Chikwekwe.

Although they picked up their first win in Group D, Kaindu was not satisfied with the manner some of the pre-match bureaucracies were managed, especially around their coronavirus testing.

"Honestly, as a coach, it makes it even difficult to talk about this match. The game was played outside and it was very difficult for us especially when it was delayed for almost one hour," Kaindu told reporters at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium after the game .

"We had all the Covid-19 results but they kept coming in batches and I do not know how many in the starting line up we had to change. At one time we had 11 players with two goalkeepers which made it very difficult for us.

"Honestly speaking, we are not the first club that has complained about the reception in Tanzania. I think all the teams that have been coming have been complaining and we want to see what kind of a report is going to be given to Caf."

The Red Devils tactician said they will file more complaints to the authorities concerned about how they were treated in Dar es Salaam by the opponents.

"But honestly, we are not happy and we will launch our complaints and I think we did that even before the game," he concluded.

"I think there will be another report after the game because we are not happy especially with the reception that they gave us.

"Coming into the game, it is good that we have won since it has been a long time since we won away from home. Despite winning 1-0, I think we had a lot of chances that were wasted."

The Tanzania Football Federation attempted to clear issues that led to the delay of the game, saying the Zambian side took Covid-19 tests late.

"What happened is Nkana did not take the Covid-19 tests early and that means the clearance certificates had to delay too," Clifford Ndimbo, TFF's media liaison, told reporters .

"The rules are clear that one cannot be granted access to the competition's area that includes the dressing room without a clearance certificate that shows you are Covid-19 negative. "Having a mask is also part of the Caf regulations.

"Given that Nkana took the tests late meaning the kick-off had to be rescheduled altogether. All in all, we had constant communication with Caf concerning the issue."

The result condemned Namungo to a third straight loss in a group that also has Pyramids FC of Egypt and Raja Casablanca of Morocco.