Caf Confederation Cup: Ndayiragije adamant Azam can eliminate Triangle United

The Burundian believes his charges will prove critics wrong by advancing to the next stage of the continental inter-club competition

Azam FC head coach Etienne Ndayiragije is optimistic his charges will get favourable result against Triangle United to advance to the next stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

In the first leg, the Zimbabweans claimed an away win courtesy of a Ralph Madamombe strike. Despite having a big junk of ball possession in the entire game, Azam did not manage to get a single shot on target.

However, the Burundian believes he has enough firepower to defeat Triangle in the second leg to make it to the next stage.

"We are very much into the game and we have a big chance of making it to the next round," Ndayiragije told Mwanaspoti.

"They will be under pressure to maintain the [1-0] lead and not the other way round. We are very prepared to go there and fight for a positive result to advance."

Ndayiragije has, however, admitted it is not going to be an easy match for either team.

"It will be a very tough game because every team want to win and advance. However, we are ready for it; football is a 90-minute game and no one can predict the outcome. We have a chance of making it to the next stage," he concluded."