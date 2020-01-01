Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo's Morocco explains why Bigirimana was benched vs El Hilal Obayed

The Tanzanian outfit won the first leg 2-0 and will go through to the next round even if they lose the second leg by a single goal

Namungo FC coach Hemedi has explained he had to start Burundi striker Bigirimana Blaise from the bench against El Hilal Obayed for tactical reasons.

The striker has been one of the most consistent performers for the 2019/20 finalists and many expected him to start against the Sudanese outfit in the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup, but that was not the case.

"It was simply a tactical move," Morocco told reporters on why he did not start the towering striker.

More teams

"When [Bigirimana] came in, he showed his potential, what he is capable of doing. I do not have any other reason for him to start from the bench."

In the game played in on Wednesday, Namungo, who are making their debut in the competition, started the match on a high.

It took the hosts just 15 minutes to get their first goal. Sixtus Sabilo scored after a good move from the teammates.

The Tanzanian outfit pushed for the second goal and they managed to get it courtesy of in-form striker Stephen Sey.

Neither of the two teams could get another goal, especially in the second half despite the many chances created.

"We approached the game cautiously knowing that our opponents are also a good team. That is why in the early minutes of the first half we played with tension," Morocco continued.

"I think we deserved to win because we created more scoring chances as compared to them. It was a fair game on our part."

The tactician has further revealed he will have to watch the game again and correct where his team might have gone wrong despite the win.

"We will have another look at the game, see where we did right and where we went wrong.

"We want to ensure we do not want to give our opponents a chance for a comeback."

A draw will also be enough for the Tanzanian Mainland League outfit to make it to the final preliminary round.

Article continues below

The Tanzanian outfit qualified for the second round of the competition after Al Rabita were disqualified owing to the violation of regulations by the latter.

The South Sudanese federation failed to secure the tickets for matchday officials as required, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had no option but to hand the visitors a walkover.

In the first leg, Namungo had won 3-0 and stood a better chance of advancing.