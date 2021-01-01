Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo learn potential group opponents after Primeiro de Agosto hurdle

The East Africans are a step away from the next phase of the annual competition

Tanzanian club Namungo FC will be placed in Group D of the Caf Confederation Cup if they eliminate their counterparts from the competition.

The 2019/20 FA Cup finalists claimed a healthy 6-2 win against their opponents Primeiro de Agosto in the first leg of the final preliminary round, and are strong favourites ahead of the second leg at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam on Thursday.

The visitors scored their goals through Hashim Manyanya, Sixtus Sabilo -who scored a brace, Leriant Lusajo, Steven Sey, and Erick Kwizera while their hosts scored their two goals courtesy of Brayan Moyo and Mongo Bokamba.

If they qualify for the next phase, the East Africans will play Moroccan heavyweights Raja Casablanca, Pyramids FC of Egypt, and Zambia's Nkana with the top two teams making it to the quarter-finals.

Apart from Namungo who are making their debut in the competition, the other three teams have been playing in continental competitions.

Group A is made up of Enyimba from Nigeria, Algerian outfit Entente Sportive Sétifienne commonly referred to as ES Setif, Orlando Pirates of South Africa, and Ahly Benghazi from Libya.

National Pension Scheme Authority (Napsa) Stars of Zambia will be in a tough Group B after eliminating Kenyan giants Gor Mahia 3-2 on aggregate. The Pensioners had won the first leg in Kenya by a solitary goal before controversially drawing 2-2 in the second leg at home to advance.

They are pooled alongside Moroccan side Renaissance Sportive de Berkane who are usually referred to as RS Berkane, Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie (JS Kabylie) of Algeria, and Coton Sport FC of Cameroon.

Article continues below

Group C will have the winner between Etoile Sportive du Sahel (ESS) of Tunisia and Eswatini's Young Buffaloes, Club Sportif Sfaxien (CS Sfaxien) from Tunisia, Burkina Faso's Salitas FC, and Association Sportive et Culturelle Diaraf (ASC Jaraaf) from Senegal.

Group A: Enyimba FC (Nigeria), ES Setif (Algeria), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Ahly Benghazi (Libya)

Group B: RS Berkane (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria), Coton Sport FC (Cameroon), Napsa Stars (Zambia)

Group C: ESS (Tunisia)/Young Buffaloes (Eswatini), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Salitas FC (Burkina Faso), ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

Group D: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), Pyramids FC (Egypt), Nkana FC (Zambia), Namungo (Tanzania)/Agosto (Angola)