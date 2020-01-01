Caf Confederation Cup: 'Namungo FC will not fail Tanzanians against Al-Rabita' - Morocco

The East African outfit will be making their debut in the continental competitions on Saturday

Namungo FC coach Hemed has boldly stated his charges will not fail Tanzanians in their Caf Confederation Cup game at home against Al-Rabita SC.

The Tanzanian outfit will be making their debut in the continent and are aiming at starting the game in the best way possible. The tactician took over from Hitimana Thierry who was fired over their poor performances.

"The preparations for the game have been good and we are determined to get positive results in our debut game," Morocco said ahead of the game.

"We understand that we are playing at home, meaning we have to fight to get good results. All the players know what we want and , at large, are hoping for nothing less than a win.

"We will not fail Tanzanians; we need a win, there are no two ways about it. If we get a win at home, it will be easier for us away."

The game will be played at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam from 7 pm EAT.

Hitimana was fired on November 18 after a run of poor results in the ongoing campaign. By the time, he had helped the team register four wins, as many losses, and two draws.

He left the team in 14th position and it was an unwelcome struggle considering the team was preparing to play the Sudanese outfit Al-Rabita in the first preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Hitimana led the club to a top-five finish last season and went all the way to the final stage of the Azam tournament which is commonly referred to as the .

They were defeated in the final by Simba SC and earned the Confederation Cup slot by virtue of being the domestic competition finalist as Simba SC lifted the trophy as well as the league title.

League champions Wekundu wa Msimbazi are away in where they will be playing Plateau United FC in the first preliminary round of the Caf .