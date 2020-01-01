Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo FC shine after beating Al-Rabita on debut

The East African outfit has marked a first appearance in the continental scene with a resounding win

Namungo FC put one leg in the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup after registering a resounding 3-0 win against Al-Rabita from Sudan in a match played on Saturday.

The Tanzanian side, who are taking part in the Caf competition by virtue of playing in the final of the domestic cup last season, were the better side in the contest played at Chamazi Stadium.

Namungo went into the match knowing they have to use their home ground advantage and avoid conceding and they did exactly that as they took a deserved lead through Stephen Sey in the 20th minute.

Sey was on target again 19 minutes later after rounding up the Rabita keeper to stab home the second goal and they were not done yet as Shiza Kichuya assured that they won with a convincing result as he scored the third goal in the 64th minute.

The result marked a debut win for the club in the continental scene and also the first win for new coach Hemed , who replaced fired Hitimana Thierry.

Hitimana was fired on November 18 after a run of poor results in the ongoing campaign and by that time, he had helped the team register four wins, as many losses, and two draws.

He left the team in 14th position and it was an unwelcome struggle considering the team was preparing to play the Sudanese outfit Al-Rabita in the first preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.

Hitimana led the club to a top-five finish last season and went all the way to the final stage of the Azam tournament which is commonly referred to as the .

They were defeated in the final by Simba SC and earned the Confederation Cup slot by virtue of being the domestic competition finalists as Simba SC lifted the trophy as well as the league title.

Namungo will now head into the return to be played after a fortnight in Khartoum knowing a draw of any kind will seal their place in the second round of the competition.