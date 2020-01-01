Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo FC qualify after regulations violation by Al Rabita

The Tanzanian outfit will now play Sudan side Al Hilal Obeid in the next phase of the competition

Namungo FC have qualified for the second preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after Al Rabita owing to violation of regulations by the latter.

The South Sudanese federation failed to secure the tickets for the matchday officials as required, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had no option but to hand the visitors a walkover.

"South Sudan’s football governing body did not comply with the regulations ahead of the encounter, and Caf had no alternative but to cancel the match - thereby making Namungo FC advance in the competition," Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) communications officer Clifford Ndimbo explained.

More teams

Despite advancing to the next stage, Namungo head coach Hemed was not amused by the fact that his team could not play the game.

The tactician wanted to use the game to try his tactics for the team to stand a better chance of making it to the third preliminary round.

"This is a big blow to us," Morocco said. "We won the first match 3-0, and had every chance to qualify for the next round.

"I looked forward to the return match to gauge what we learned from training in the interim.

"There are technical inputs that my players had ready to apply in the encounter with Al Rabita - inputs from special training ahead of the match."

After advancing, the finalists will play Al Hilal Obeid in the next round and the tactician has started preparing for the game already.

"We are competing in the Confederation Cup for the first time. So, every team is new to us - and we need to train hard. We are ready to face any team," he concluded.

Article continues below

In the first leg, the debutants scored their first goal in the 20th minute courtesy of Stephen Sey.

Sey was on target again 19 minutes later after rounding the Rabita keeper to stab home the second goal. They were not done yet as Shiza Kichuya assured that they won with a convincing result as he scored the third goal in the 64th minute.

While Namungo will be playing in the Caf Confederation Cup, reigning league champions Simba SC will also be playing in the second preliminary round in the Caf after eliminating Plateau United.