Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo FC have no option than to beat Nkana FC – Morocco

The two sides will face-off in their third match of the competition's group stage with the home team searching for the first win

Namungo FC coach Hemedi Morocco has stated they have no other option than to beat Nkana FC in their match in the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Tanzanian outfit started their campaign in Group D of the competition with two straight defeats – losing their first match 2-0 to Raja Casablanca in Morocco before returning home to suffer a 1-0 defeat against Pyramid FC of Egypt.

It is the reason coach Morocco has explained why they need to win their match against the visiting Zambian side, who have also lost their two opening matches in the group.

“We have lost two games in this group stage phase as such; we have no other option other than winning the upcoming match against Nkana,” Morocco said as quoted by Daily News.

“It will not be an easy game bearing in mind that we will face a side which has got vast experience in the competition but that should not scare us from emerging victors on the day.”

Morocco has also admitted his squad is lacking the experience to compete in the biggest stage as this is the first time Namungo are taking part in the Caf competition.

“Sometimes, due to lack of experience, my players play with big pressure which compels them to engage in unnecessary fouls resulting to penalties but, we are working hard to eradicate such challenges,” Morocco continued.

He has, however, assured their fans they don’t have injuries heading into the fixture and has remained confident they will pick up a good result.

“At this juncture, there is no retreat, Namungo have made it big to reach this far...considering the fact that the team just came from nowhere to reach into Caf Confederation Cup’s group stage which is not a thing to underrate,” added Morocco.

“We always fight in accordance with our ability to do well and the past two matches have given us the required experience and I believe that in our match versus Nkana, we will change a lot.”

The match against Nkana will be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Namungo have been boosted with the fact that Caf have allowed 10, 000 fans to attend the game.