Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo FC eyeing perfect finish against Pyramids FC – Morocco

The Tanzanian club reveals their intention to at least beat the North African side and end their group stage matches with points

Namungo FC coach Hemed has said they will fight for everything to get a win against Pyramids FC in their final Caf Confederation Cup group fixture.

The Tanzanian outfit will travel to Cairo to face the Egyptian side in their final Group D match knowing a win will not help them to advance to the quarter-finals as they have already missed out having lost all their first five matches.

Despite the situation, coach Morocco has maintained they will fight for dignity and at least get a win in the competition when they play away on Wednesday, April 28.

Morocco has further attributed the team’s poor run in the competition to his players lacking the experience to play on such a big stage and also fatigue, which affected some of his players but promised to work on it before the final game.

“We have not had a good outing in the group stage and our results have not been impressive because it is clear we do not have the required experience to compete effectively in international matches despite the differences in the quality of the players we face,” Morocco said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“In our last game [against Pyramids away], we will fight to get a win, we want to finish with at least a point if not points since our journey is already over so we are entering the camp to start our preparations for the away match with the target of getting something from it.”

Morocco’s sentiments are echoed by Namungo's media officer Kidamba Namlia who made it clear of their intentions to do well in the competition, which were cut short because of the teams they were paired with in the group.

“After we sealed our place in the group stage, our intention was to make sure we also do well at the same stage but to be honest we must accept Namungo were pooled in a tough group,” Namlia said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

Article continues below

“Our group had Nkana FC, Raja Casablanca, Pyramids, and I want you to do google search and write the name Raja Casablanca and you will see how famous they are and what they have achieved before.”

Pyramids are lying second in the group with nine points, Casablanca are topping the table with 15 points while Namungo are placed last without a single point.

When the two sides faced off in the first game played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on March 17, Namungo suffered a 2-0 defeat against the North African side.