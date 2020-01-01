Caf Confederation Cup: Namungo claim 2-0 win over El Hilal Obayed

The Tanzanian outfit will now need a draw in the second leg to make it to the final preliminary phase

Namungo FC have made a gigantic step towards the third preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup after a 2-0 win over El Hilal Obayed.

Sixtus Sabilo and Stephen Sey scored the goals for the hosts.

The Tanzanian outfit qualified for the second round of the competition after Al Rabita were disqualified owing to the violation of regulations by the latter.

The South Sudanese federation failed to secure the tickets for the matchday officials as required, and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) had no option but to hand the visitors a walkover.

In the first leg, Namungo had won 3-0 and stood a better chance of advancing.

On their part, Sudanese side El Hilal managed to qualify to the next phase after eliminating Rwandan side Mukura Victory Sports FC on post-match penalties after an aggregate 0-0 scoreline.

Namungo, who are making their debut in the competition, started the match on a high.

It took the hosts just 15 minutes to get their first goal. Sixtus Sabilo scored after a good move from the teammates.

The 2019/20 finalists pushed for the second goal and they managed to get it courtesy of in-form striker Stephen Sey.

Neither of the two teams could get another goal, especially in the second half despite the many chances created.

A draw will be enough for the Tanzanian Mainland League outfit to make it to the final preliminary round.

Meanwhile, Simba SC suffered a 1-0 loss away to in the second preliminary round of the Caf .

The Msimbazi-base side came into the match without the services of the injured Aishi Manula and the sick John Rafael Bocco.

In the absence of Manula, the Belgian coach Sven Vandenbroeck will start Ben Kakolanya between the posts while Rwanda striker Meddie Kagere will step in for Bocco.

The East African outfit looked a more dangerous side but failed to capitalise on their chances.

However, it was the Zvishavane-based side who scored in the 17th minute courtesy of Perfect Chikwende.

Simba intensified their attacks in the second half. In the 68th minute, Chris Mugalu teed the advancing Larry Bwalya. The latter unleashed a good strike that was destined for the back of the net but the goalkeeper pulled off a fantastic save to deny him.

Mugalu thought he had equalized in the 75th minute but the assistant referee had his flag up for offside. He, later on, squandered a big chance when a cross from the right found him unmarked but he narrowly missed the target.

The Tanzanian champions will now need a 2-0 win in the second leg to make it to the group stages of the annual competition.