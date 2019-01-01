Caf Confederation Cup: Mapigano the hero in Gor Mahia and DC Motema Pembe draw

The Tanzanian goalkeeper saved a penalty as well as a number of open chances to deny the visitors victory at Kasarani

were held to a 1-1 draw by DC Motema Pembe at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday in a Caf Confederation Cup match.

Goalkeeper David Mapigano saved K'Ogalo's blushes when he managed to stop a Vinny Bogonga's penalty late in the second half.

Gnamien Yikpe had scored the opening goal for Gor Mahia before William Luenzi equalised almost 10 minutes later.

Muguna lacked the precision to give his side their first goal in the eighth minute even after beating Christian Kayembe to the ball outside the box. He delayed too much before sending a timid shot which was comfortably dealt with by Ngimbi Mapangu.

Godfrey Ochieng did a good job as he prevented a fast-moving ball from getting outside along the left-wing before sending a cross to Dickson Ambundo who was waiting inside the box. The Tanzanian winger's final shot slid just wide as Gor Mahia increased their attacking tempo.

Ikoyo Iyembe did well to block Ambundo in the 19th minute when the Gor Mahia forward was about to pull a trigger after receiving the ball from Muguna.

Bogonga was unable to beat Mapigano in the 24th minute from a one-on-one situation. The striker had been set through on goal by Doxa Gikanji who beat a trap laid by Wellington Ochieng along the right-back position to deliver the ball for his striker.

Mapigano again saved the day for the Green Army when he closed in on and blocked Kone Junior in the 29th minute when the home side defenders were caught napping by the Motema Pembe's forward.

Nicholas Kipkiru will blame himself for being unable to tap in a cross delivered by Omondi in the 40th minute. Kipkirui failed to meet the ball and tap home with Mapangu all but beaten.

Ambundo could not yet again find the back of the net in the 59th minute after he was picked by Muguna with an overhead pass as he sent his header wide off target.

After numerous wasted chances, Ivorian Yikpe Gnamien scored K'Ogalo's opener in the 62nd minute as he sleekly made way past a number of opponents and planted the ball into the bottom corner.

William Luenzi equalized for DR Congo's side in the 70th minute when an inactive Gor Mahia backline failed to clear their area from a corner ball.

Bogonga failed to beat Mapigano from the spot in the 78th minute after the visitors had won a penalty. Momanyi was adjudged to have cleared the ball from the line by the hand and was subsequently sent off as Mapigano dived to his left to stop the penalty.

The second leg will be played on Sunday with the aggregate winner getting into the lucrative group stage which comes with Sh27.5 million prize money.

Gor Mahia XI: David Mapigano, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Kenneth Muguna, Dickson Ambundo, Nicholas Kipkurui

Subs: Boniface Oluoch, Joakim Oluoch, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Gnamien Yikpe,

DC Motema Pembe XI: Ngimbi Mapangu, Yanick Kombe, Junior Balimeto, Ikoyo Iyembe, Mbomba Dezy, Junior Kone, Vinny Bogonga Doxa Gikanji, Junior Mbele, Bahid Tshombe, Heritier Seda,

Subs: Auguyi Kalambayi, Arsene Loko, Christian Nsundi, Carter Hairo, Isaac Ogbona.