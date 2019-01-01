Caf Confederation Cup: KMC FC to miss key players against AS Kigali

The Tanzanian club confirms they will miss the services of two players when they travel to Rwanda for the second leg

Tanzanian outfit Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC), will miss the services of two players when they face Association Sportive de Kigali (AS Kigali) in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup.

According to the Team Manager Faraji Muya, former midfielder Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza and Janvier Bokungu will not be part of the team playing the Rwandan side due to various reasons.

“We will play AS Kigali in the second leg without our players Mugiraneza and Bokungu,” Muya is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

“Mugiraneza is still waiting for his license from Caf, it has not yet arrived while Bokungu has not received his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

“We are also waiting for the doctor's report regarding the availability of Charles Ilanfya, Salim Aiyee and Abdallah Mfuko who are injured. Apart from those, I can confirm every other player is fit and available for the game.”

KMC will need to get a win of any kind to advance to the next stage following an impressive barren draw away in Rwanda.

The return match is scheduled for August 23 in .