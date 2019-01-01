Caf Confederation Cup: KCCA FC will go on the attack in Algeria - Mutebi

The Ugandan champions have a rather huge task as they travel to Algeria for the return match in the continental meeting

KCCA Football Club head coach Mike Mutebi has said there is no question whether his side will score goals away to Paradou AC in a Caf Confederation Cup match on Sunday.

KCCA have already left for and the coach affirms he will deploy an attacking approach in the return leg. Paradou managed to force a 0-0 draw against the Kampala side last Sunday.

“We are going to Algeria to try and win the game and get the results we want. It’s a tricky game for us given the goalless draw in Kampala but we are going to play our way with the intention of picking a result in Algiers,” Mutebi told Kawowo Sports.

“We are going to attack and score goals and there is nothing questionable about that. We respect our opponents but we are going to score.”

Mutebi also explained the importance of an attacking approach in the game when both sides will clash as to determine the party which will progress into the group stage of the continent's second-tier inter-club competition.

Article continues below

“Our approach is to go and attack and when we score it will pile more pressure on them. They are not going to sit back because they will want to score as well and that will open up for us to play.”

Travelling squad: Jamil Malyamungu, Charles Lukwago, Philbert Obenchan, Herbert Achai, Hassan Musana, Peter Magambo, Samuel Kato, Musa Ramathan, Mustafa Kizza, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Nicholas Kasozi, Gift Ali, Allan Okello, Jackson Nunda, Mike Mutyaba, Sadat Anaku, Simon Peter Sserunkuma, Eric Ssenjobe.